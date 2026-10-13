Federal budget cuts to hit National Parks in New Mexico, "future proof" work in the state & more

Haaland dodges debate

The chance for a gubernatorial debate ahead of the November 3 general election has come and gone. On Thursday, Republican candidate Greg Hull joined KOB 4 for a televised debate. The podium next to him remained empty as Democratic candidate Deb Haaland did not show up.

After months of negotiating to find a date that would work for both candidates, Haaland's campaign said in late September that she would not take part in a debate. In a press release at the time, Haaland's campaign manager called the disagreements on dates a "sideshow." After Haaland's announcement, Hull called the situation, "a circus of her own campaign's making."

Hull used the opportunity to promote his plan to eliminate the state's income tax and other overhauls he would make to state government, including the state's troubled Children, Youth, and Families Department.

"CYFD is shrouded in way too much secrecy," Hull said. "I understand that the goal is to put the family unit back together, the child's safety must come first before reunification."

Hull said he would ensure that the state attorney general's office has access to CYFD information.

National Parks in New Mexico to face federal budget cuts

The U.S. Department of the Interior has canceled routine maintenance for numerous national parks. It has also downgraded nearly 1,500 projects across the country to "low priority" status. That includes several in New Mexico.

Source New Mexico reports that cuts in New Mexico include funds for weather stations in a national preserve. The cuts also include funds for documenting Indigenous history at Petroglyph National Monument and returning items to Tribes from Aztec National Ruins.

Other cuts in New Mexico will affect basic functionality at parks. Replacing septic tanks at Chaco Canyon and failing HVAC at Petroglyph National Monument are now "low priority."

The conservation group Center for Western Priorities pulled records from an internal National Park Service database showing the changes.

"Future proof" work is strong in New Mexico

New Mexico came out second in a national ranking of states with most future-proof workforces. Design software company Altium carried out the study based on tech and engineering job and business growth, salaries and research and development.

New Mexico finished ahead of coastal tech hubs like California was behind only Washington. Employment growth in the sector was the biggest factor for New Mexico's ranking. Tech employment in the state grew 35 percent between 2020 and 2025, the most of any state.

Tech wages in New Mexico also played a role. While state's overall median wage is below the national average, tech and engineering workers make almost $118,000 a year-- the third highest wage of any state.

The study credits New Mexico's national laboratories and growing aerospace sector with growing the workforce.