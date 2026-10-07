Kalshi spends millions to fight state laws, NM enhances food inspections & more

Kalshi spends millions to fight state laws

Prediction market Kalshi is the target of multiple New Mexico lawsuits. And new reporting from investigative news site OpenSecrets shows that Kalshi is spending millions to fight state regulations.

Several lawsuits are trying to determine whether state law applies to prediction markets but judges have so far been split. OpenSecrets found that Kalshi, Polymarket and the Coalition for Prediction Markets have spent at least $3 million on lobbying and campaign contributions.

While state attorney generals have led the charge against prediction markets, they've also been on the receiving end of campaign contributions. Kalshi gave almost $150,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association and $170,000 to its Democratic counterpart.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez filed a public nuisance lawsuit against Kalshi in June. Torrez joined with several Tribes and Pueblos in another suit -- claiming that prediction markets violate Tribal gaming compacts and federal law.

read the OpenSecrets investigation here

NM enhances food inspections

Food safety is emerging as a potential political issue ahead of the midterms following multiple outbreaks of foodborne illnesses and recalls of imported meat. Public News Service’s Roz Brown reports that New Mexico is expanding its safety testing.

listen to the full report here

Open records task force recommends changes

A task force studying New Mexico's public records law sent recommendations to two legislative committees last week. The Inspection of Public Records Act Task Force calls for 11 changes. Among them creating a public portal for accident reports and charging out-of-state requesters for police body camera footage.

The task force traveled the state earlier this year and held listening sessions in different cities. Many records custodians told the task force their offices have been overwhelmed with out of state records requests in recent years. Some reports show that requests have doubled since 2020. Meanwhile, journalists asked the task force not to limit access.

The task force will hold another meeting Friday in Albuquerque and will issue its final report by October 15.

Democratic caucus chooses chamber leaders

A Santa Fe Democrat will replace Peter Wirth as the state Senate majority leader- Linda Trujillo will step into the role when the next legislative session begins in January. Wirth announced in June that he would not seek reelection to the state Senate. Trujillo has been a state Senator since 2024 and served in the state House of Representatives before that.

The caucus met behind closed doors on Sunday to select party leaders. The group nominated Senator Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque for another term as Senate president pro tempore. The full Senate will vote on approval of that position.

The Democratic caucus also appointed Cindy Nava as majority whip and Leo Jaramillo as majority caucus chair.