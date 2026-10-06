Early voting begins as Hull roles out plan to eliminate income tax, & the state of banned books in the nation

Early voting at county clerks' offices around the state begins today. Additional early voting locations will open up on October 17 and Election Day is November 3 this year.

Races on the ballot in Northern New Mexico include the 3rd Congressional District. Republican state Representative Martin Zamora is challenging incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez. Also at the federal level, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan faces Republican Larry E. Marker in the race for U.S. Senate.

Statewide offices up for election include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and more. Depending on your district, you may be voting for a state house representative. Several Democrats are running unopposed.

If you need to register to vote or update your registration, you can do that on the same day vote at your county clerk's office.

You can find more information about voting in New Mexico at NMvote.org.

Republican candidate for governor Greg Hull announced his plan to incrementally eliminate New Mexico’s state income tax at a press conference on Monday morning.

"Step one would give tax relief to more than 50% of all New Mexicans," he said. "50% just in the first step, and we will carefully move into step two."

Over the course of four clearly defined steps, Hull wants to remove income tax, first for the state’s lowest incomes--and gradually step up to removing income tax for higher earners. Hull pointed out that state revenues have outpaced household incomes in the last five years.

While Hull said he intends to evaluate existing state social programs, he said his plan will not require cutting any existing benefits.

Hull’s opponent, Democrat Deb Haaland told the Albuquerque Journal that she supports tax reform but not “across-the-board cuts.”

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Book bans aren't making daily headlines in New Mexico, but those tracking them say nearly 12-thousand books were banned in public schools nationwide during the previous school year – the largest number in a single year. Public News Service’s Roz Brown has more.