Indigenous water infrastructure bill flows ahead, Google data center proposed in Lea County & more

Indigenous water infrastructure bill flows ahead

On Tuesday, the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources unanimously advanced a bill that will support water infrastructure for some New Mexico Tribes and Pueblos. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez authored the bill.

"In New Mexico we say, 'Agua es vida; water is life,'" the New Mexico Democrat said. "And water is also key to tribal sovereignty."

Water rights settlements in 2009 and 2010 limited the amount of interest some Tribes could collect on water rights funds. Leger Fernandez's bill will remedy that situation. The bill would authorize additional funding to the Navajo Nation, Taos Pueblo, and the Pueblos of Nambé, Pojoaque, San Ildefonso, and Tesuque.

"It's an important opportunity for us to support the economic vitality, health and culture of those communities," Leger Fernandez said. "I’m grateful to the Tribal leaders and communities for their partnership and support."

The U.S. Senate passed companion legislation last year. This bill now heads to a full House vote.

Google data center proposed in Lea County

Google announced earlier this week that it is exploring the potential of a possible data center in Lea County in Southeast New Mexico.

The website LeaCountyDataCenter.com states that Google is in the early stages of evaluating a Lea County project. The site characterizes the potential data center as a "long-term partnership with the community." It also says the website will be the "source of truth for facts and updates."

So far, the website features blurbs about water and energy usage, economic impact and noise. It mentions a prospective site five miles west of Hobbs.

Source New Mexico reports that Google did not answer specific questions in an email--including whether the data center would generate its own power.

Several state lawmakers are drafting legislation that would mandate a statewide moratorium on data centers.

The Lea County Board of County Commissioners Chair told Source NM that he also did not have details regarding the proposed project.

Questa protesters kicked out of hydrogen plant meeting

Several attendees were ejected from a Village of Questa Council meeting last Thursday. The special meeting was focused solely on Kit Carson Electric Co-op's green hydrogen project.

The Taos News reports that the bang of Mayor John Ortega's gavel was a frequent sound throughout the meeting as he attempted to keep order.

Village of Questa attorney Marcus J. Rael, Jr. told the crowd that there is no way for the village to stop the controversial project. He outlined zoning and construction exemptions for rural electric co-ops and green hydrogen facilities.

When completed, the plant will create electricity from hydrogen using water from a Chevron-owned well. Community concerns include potential water usage and a perceived lack of transparency around the project.

Housing legislation still a priority

State legislators will once again try to pass bills aimed at increasing housing availability during the next legislative session.

Some proposals include data tracking on housing development permits, an ease on casita zoning and the creation of a state office of housing.

A bipartisan group of legislators from across the state spoke about potential solutions at a panel last week.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that housing prices in the state rose 70 percent between 2017 and 2024.

Republican Rep. Jonathan Henry said that when he was mayor of Artesia he introduced a program that helped pay for sewer and water lines at new home projects. He said the program quadrupled the number of homes built in the town per year.

The next legislative session starts in January.