Immigrants in NM can find resources on new Somos Futuro website, update for affordable housing development & more

New life for Lamplighter Inn affordable housing conversion project

Santa Fe City Council is reviving a plan to convert the old Lamplighter Inn into low-income housing. The plan has been met with delays and the original funding stream fell apart earlier this year. Now the city plans to pursue financing through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that city council heard a presentation on the plan from a consulting firm at Wednesday night's meeting.

The city and county of Santa Fe along with other partners purchased the hotel in 2022 for over $3 million. The plan at the time was to convert the hotel into 60 affordable units. Some of the units would have been set aside for people transitioning out of homelessness.

Last summer council tried to bridge a $4 million funding gap. Current estimates put that funding gap between $1 million and $2 million.

Immigrants in NM can find resources on new Somos Futuro website

Somos Un Pueblo Unido launched a new tool for immigrant workers in New Mexico last week. Somos Futuro is a Spanish-language online platform that connects workers with skills building, job training, financial assistance and other opportunities.

Somos Futuro is intended to be an online hub--bringing together resources that can be difficult to find or navigate.

Some available opportunities include adult education, English classes and high school equivalency programs.

In a press release, Somos Un Pueblo Unido touted the victories its members have achieved for immigrant communities. Things like economic opportunity and education access--including in state tuition.

But the release of Somos Futuro comes at a time when some of those victories are under attack. Last month the U.S. Department of Justice challenged New Mexico laws that provide in state tuition rates and financial aid to qualifying immigrants.

Special benefit plans may cut healthcare expenses for NM seniors

New Mexico's grandchildren have a strong bond with their grandmas and grandpas. With Grandparents Day approaching on September 13th, it's a good time for older residents to check if they're using all the healthcare benefits they're entitled to, including Dual Special Needs plans, or D-SNPs. More from Roz Brown.

NM sues feds for wildfire response reimbursement

The State of New Mexico is suing the federal government for money it claims to be owed for National Guard wildfire and flood responses. The state seeks reimbursement for its efforts fighting the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon fire and responding to burn scar flooding in the area.

The governor's office said in a statement that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request for the funds twice.

The wildfire started in April 2022 as prescribed burns the U.S. Forest Service started grew out of control. The fire eventually consumed over 340,000 acres becoming the largest wildfire in the history of the state.

Congress appropriated more than $5 billion in federal funds to assist residents and local governments in recovery efforts. But payouts from that appropriation have been rife with delays and corruption.