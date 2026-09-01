New Mexican anti-nuke advocate addresses UN, US House Republicans want answers on DEA fentanyl operations in NM & more

US House Republicans want answers on DEA fentanyl operations in NM

The U.S. House Oversight Committee is the latest government group to press for answers on the Drug Enforcement Administration's fentanyl operations in New Mexico.

Whistleblower reports claimed that the DEA let fentanyl on to New Mexico streets in order to arrest bigger traffickers.

James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky sent a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche on Monday asking for records of the DEA tactics. The letter only requested information from Biden administration years even though the whistleblower report said the practice continued after President Trump was reelected.

New Mexico's U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury is also a member of the House Oversight Committee. She told the Albuquerque Journal that Comer did not consult with Democrats on the Committee or other New Mexico legislators before sending the letter.

New Mexico's Democratic House delegation asked for a full-scale investigation into the DEA's activities in New Mexico almost two months ago. Stansbury told the Journal she was grateful that Comer took the action but frustrated that Democrats were not consulted first.

NM downwinder addresses UN on historic harm of nuclear testing

In 1945 New Mexicans earned a distinction that no one wants—the first people in the world ever exposed to radiation.

"As ash fell from the sky in the days after the bomb, we were never warned before or after of the danger," Tina Cordova said as she addressed the United Nations General Council. "So we lived our lives off the land as we always did."

Cordova founded the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium 21 years ago.

Full story here

If you’re planning on traveling for Labor Day weekend, KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper has some useful tips on what you can expect on the road and in the air.

According to the American Automobile Association, Labor Day travel is not one of the top travel holidays of the year. That said, many of us will take to the roads and skies for the last hoorah of summer.

Per AAA booking data, cruises, national parks, and European cities are popular destinations. The top three domestic destinations are Seattle, Orlando, and Boston. The top three international destinations are Rome, Vancouver, Canada, and London.

If you are taking a road trip this holiday, you won't be surprised to learn that the average gas prices here in New Mexico have jumped to $4 a gallon. That's compared to $3 a gallon over Labor Day weekend last year. Before you hit the road, AAA says drivers should check tires, batteries, and fluids. Packing emergency kits with first aid supplies, water, and snacks is a good idea. And don't forget to take flashlights and jumper cables.

New Mexicans buffeted by rising healthcare costs, loss of coverage

New Mexico's median household income is far below the national average. That makes federal cuts to Medicaid and skyrocketing insurance costs sting even more. Public News Service’s Roz Brown reports.