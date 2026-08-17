Tazbah McCullah, Diné (Navajo), served for eight years as General Manager of KTNN-AM and KWRK-FM in Window Rock, Arizona, thirteen years as Director of Marketing and Advertising, and Director of Public Programs at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. She assumed her position at KSFR on January 1, 2015. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of New Mexico.
Eric has a diverse background in radio and entertainment marketing. His radio experience began in Philadelphia, where he grew up, and includes: Program Director for Temple University's radio station, WTDR in the 80's, show host on WRTI, and later working at Philadelphia commercial stations, WYSP, WMGK, WPEN, and WEGX. Eric was air talent in Santa Fe for almost 12 years, with shows on KBAC - 98.1 Radio Free Santa Fe; 107.5 Outlaw Country; KVSF, 101.5 The Voice of Santa Fe; and here at KSFR 101.1 Santa Fe Public Radio. He has a BA in Communications - Radio/TV/Film from Temple University and an MFA in Fine Arts - Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts.