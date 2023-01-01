Tazbah McCullah, Diné (Navajo), served for eight years as General Manager of KTNN-AM and KWRK-FM in Window Rock, Arizona, thirteen years as Director of Marketing and Advertising, and Director of Public Programs at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. She assumed her position at KSFR on January 1, 2015. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of New Mexico.