Webber Muses on Monument and Career

When Alan Webber and his wife moved to Santa Fe more than 20 years ago, he wasn’t thinking about running for office, but after some upheaval in state government he decided to try first for governor, which didn’t pan out, before winning his first term as mayor in 2018.

In a one-hour interview here at the station last week, Mayor Webber talked about a career path that has primarily oscillated between public service, publishing, and entrepreneurship.

Among other topics, Webber touched on immigration, the current legislative session, the new city manager, and the unique character of Santa Fe.

He also defended the city’s response and work to resolve the controversy around the Soldier’s Monument in Santa Fe Plaza, which was vandalized and taken down by protestors on Indigenous People’s Day in 2020.

“There are cities all over America that have had their monuments and statues removed," Webber said.

"And none of them have done what we did, which was to actually try to structure a community-wide dialogue about how do we talk to each other more compassionately and empathetically.

"Did it solve all of our, our wounds? No. Did it take a step in the right direction and create some good dialogue? Yes.”

Webber said that city officials are acting on a recent resolution to determine options for potential next steps, leading, he hopes, to a city council vote that will determine a permanent solution in coming months.

With less than a year left in his second term, Webber said he hadn’t yet made a decision about running for a third. As of last count, six candidates have announced plans to seek election as the city’s next mayor.

