2/17/2025 with Mayor Alan Webber

Exclusive Interview with Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber

Join us for an in-depth conversation with Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber as he reflects on his time in office and the challenges and opportunities facing the city. As he enters the final year of his second term, Mayor Webber shares insights on his journey from journalism to politics, Santa Fe’s response as a sanctuary city, and pressing issues such as public safety, homelessness, and behavioral healthcare.

Will he seek a third term? While no final decision has been made, we explore the factors that will shape his choice.