Affirmative Consent Bill Heads To New Mexico Senate

Affirmative Consent legislation, known as the Yes Means Yes, has passed the New Mexico House and is on its way to the Senate.

The bill was approved Monday on a 49-12 vote.

The legislation establishes a clear standard for affirmative consent in New Mexico public schools.

The bill’s main sponsor Rep. Liz Thomson of Albuquerque says it’s an education bill to help children of all ages learn how to recognize and stop dangerous behavior.

“You have the right to say ‘no’ at any point and that if someone is passed out, that is not permission for sexual activity.” she said. “If someone is asleep that is not permission. If you bought them dinner that is not permission. So this will teach our high school kids at an early age that I’m sure a lot of us here wish we would have known. That it’s OK to say ‘no’ anytime during you don’t owe anybody anything.”

HB 43 establishes affirmative consent as the standard for sexual activity in the public school code. It requires public schools and all post-secondary educational institutions to adopt policies and procedures addressing affirmative consent, the prevention of sexual assault, dating violence, harassment and sexual misconduct, as well as procedures for investigating reports of sexual misconduct.