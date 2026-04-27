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Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show

Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show

The 48th annual Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show brings together more than 130 exhibitors, featuring thousands of select historic and contemporary art objects from Native American and other indigenous cultures worldwide. On offer are textiles, pottery, jewelry, beadwork, paintings, woodcarving, and much more. 

Preview Opening:
Thurs., Aug. 6th from 5 pm – 9 pm

Show Days:
Friday – Sunday, Aug. 7th – 9th
10 am – 5 pm

Santa Fe Community Convention Center
$18 to $175.00
05:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whitehawk Antique Indian & Ethnographic Art Show
info@whitehawkshows.com
https://whitehawkshows.com/
Santa Fe Community Convention Center
201 W Marcy St.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
505-955-6590