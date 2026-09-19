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ICYMI: Project Jupiter permitting process continues, Indigenous water infrastructure bill flows ahead & more

KSFR | By Patrick Davis
Published September 19, 2026 at 6:35 AM MDT

If you didn’t have time to keep up with the news, KSFR has got you covered.

It was a big week for AI data center news. The New Mexico Supreme Court is allowing the air quality permitting process for Project Jupiter to proceed. Meanwhile, Google is exploring a new data center in Lea County, New Mexico. Candidate for governor Deb Haaland announced support for a data center moratorium. But that was after she faced criticism for receiving campaign donations from data center developers. And U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich took to the Senate floor to push for greater accountability for data centers. Did you catch all that?

We’ll take a look at that Supreme Court decision, plus a bill that would fund Native water infrastructure, and the Texas legislative committee eyeing New Mexico’s top-oil producing counties.

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Patrick Davis
Patrick Davis is an Intercollegiate Press Association Award winning journalist and audio producer. He has previously reported for NPR, Religion News Service, Texas Standard and Austin Free Press. Davis has done podcast field production for PRX and Stak.
See stories by Patrick Davis