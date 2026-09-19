ICYMI: Project Jupiter permitting process continues, Indigenous water infrastructure bill flows ahead & more

If you didn’t have time to keep up with the news, KSFR has got you covered.

It was a big week for AI data center news. The New Mexico Supreme Court is allowing the air quality permitting process for Project Jupiter to proceed. Meanwhile, Google is exploring a new data center in Lea County, New Mexico. Candidate for governor Deb Haaland announced support for a data center moratorium. But that was after she faced criticism for receiving campaign donations from data center developers. And U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich took to the Senate floor to push for greater accountability for data centers. Did you catch all that?

We’ll take a look at that Supreme Court decision, plus a bill that would fund Native water infrastructure, and the Texas legislative committee eyeing New Mexico’s top-oil producing counties.

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