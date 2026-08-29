ICYMI: Project Jupiter faces more hurdles, Haaland leads in gubernatorial poll & more

Congratulations, you’ve made it through another week. If you didn’t have time to keep up with the news this week, KSFR has got you covered.

Here’s a look back at a few of the stories we’ve been following-

Project Jupiter air quality permit process paused

The New Mexico Supreme Court has temporarily halted the air-permitting process for Project Jupiter. The controversial Oracle and OpenAI data center project in Southern New Mexico has been the topic of debate and protests since construction started months ago, much of it revolving around the air quality permit. Estimates show that Project Jupiter could emit more greenhouse gases than Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe combined.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION HERE

Democrat Deb Haaland leads Republican Greg Hull in gubernatorial poll

In the first public poll for this fall's gubernatorial race, former Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has a commanding 17-point lead over former Rio Rancho mayor Greg Hull.

New Mexico Political Report reports that neither candidate has the support of a majority of the electorate- the poll shows Haaland, a Democrat, with 41 percent of the vote and Republican Hull with 24 percent. More than a quarter of poll respondents remain undecided.

GET THE FULL STORY HERE

New Mexico’s rising climate-disaster costs are being paid by oil and gas revenue

The number of executive orders issued in New Mexico has skyrocketed in recent years and many of them have been in response to fires, floods and other natural disasters. Ironically, many of the disasters are related to climate change and much of the money to pay for disaster remediation comes from oil and gas revenue- industries that contribute to a warming planet.

High Country News reports that New Mexico is one of the fastest-warming states in the U.S. which is contributing to more intense wildfires and more burn scar flooding.

READ HCN’s IN-DEPTH REPORT HERE

NM's San Juan-Chama restoration project protects water for millions

As this year’s fire season tracks at historic levels, a joint project along the New Mexico-Colorado border aims to protect water quality and watershed health in the event of a wildfire.

Tucker Knight, owner of the Knight Ranch near Chromo, Colorado, located within the San Juan-Chama Project area, is working with The Nature Conservancy to thin and clear overgrown sagebrush and trees on more than 900 acres.

GET THE FULL STORY HERE

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Have a great weekend,

KSFR News Reporter Patrick Davis