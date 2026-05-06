05/04/2026 The Battle Over Project Jupiter: Power, Water and AI

Program Note: Representatives of Project Jupiter and Doña Ana County were invited to participate in the program but they either declined or did not respond.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Kacey Hovden, Staff Attorney, New Mexico Environmental Law Center

Maslyn Locke, Senior Staff Attorney, New Mexico Environmental Law Center

Robert Bryce, Energy journalist, author & film producer, Substack

Kirk Teske, Retired EVP, HKS, Inc. & Board Member, Protect the Paluxy Valley