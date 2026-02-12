Senate kills Clear Horizons Act; gun bill passes House committee

The New Mexico Senate rejected Senate Bill 18, the Clear Horizons Act, yesterday afternoon. The bill sought to codify Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s climate goals, including reaching zero emissions by 2050.

The bill died on a 23-19 vote with seven Democrats joining every Republican Senator in voting against the measure, which has generated support from conservation groups and opposition from the oil and gas sector and other industries.

Democratic Senator Angel Charley (D-30) spoke directly to the concerns of the oil and gas industry but her plea went unheard.

“Diversification is not anti oil and gas, it is pro-New Mexico stability,” Charley said. “You can vote yes and still support oil and gas; you can vote yes and support rural communities.”

No Republican Senators spoke in opposition of the bill.

Senate Republicans released a statement just after the vote yesterday afternoon reiterating its claims about the negative impacts the bill would have had on New Mexico businesses. The statement said. "we are proud to stand in fierce opposition to radical and damaging policies that seek to destroy our state's lifeline. We sent a clear message: New Mexico is open for business!"

The House Commerce and Economic Development Committee approved Senate Bill 17, the Stop Illegal Gun Trade Act. House Republicans attempted to amend the bill to remove a provision that bans certain firearms but Democrats rejected the amendment. In a statement, House Republicans called the bill "an outright assault on the Second Amendment and on the freedoms of responsible New Mexicans."

SB 17 now moves to the House Judiciary Committee.

The Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 104, the Game Commission Reform Bill. If the bill becomes law, it will reform the New Mexico State Wildlife Commission. The governor has expressed support for the bill. SB 104 introduces a new removal process for State Wildlife Commissioners and adds new requirements for commissioners. The bill will require diverse viewpoints on the commission. It mandates specific positions for a farmer or rancher, a conservationist, a hunter and angler, a scientist, and one at-large member who must be a member of a federally recognized Indian nation, tribe or pueblo in New Mexico.

SB 104 now heads to the House.