U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich leads charge to protect public lands at Roundhouse

Advocates and politicians—from City Councilors to U.S. Senators—spoke to a raucous crowd Friday at the State Capitol for the annual Public Lands Rally.

The event grew a diverse coalition of outdoor enthusiasts, including hunters, conservationists and Indigenous leaders. Many wore outdoor gear to the rally.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) donned a camo hunting vest as he kicked off the indoor portion of the rally in the Capitol rotunda.

While other speakers praised the legislative work Heinrich has done to protect public lands, the Senator told the crowd to thank their state legislators.

"The leadership of the House and Senate here in New Mexico has stood up for public lands, waters and wildlife in the last five years in a way that has never been seen in our state before," Heinrich said. "States around the country now envy us for things like the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund and the investments that we're putting into stream restoration.”

Heinrich reflected on the current political climate and said he wondered why public lands are important when, in his words, democracy and the Constitution are being tested. He said the answer lies in a centuries-old political outlook.

"Our public lands are probably the most physical manifestation of our Jeffersonian Democracy that I can think of," Heinrich said, referencing the 1790s political movement that opposed elitism and corruption. Public lands, Heinrich said, "don't care how thick your wallet is.”

State Rep. Angelica Rubio (D-35) struck a similar tone when she said that the fight to defend public lands should be aligned with the fight for social and racial justice.

"My freedom is tied to yours and freedom is tied to whether land is treated as a shared trust, not just for recreation, but for belonging," she said. "As we defend public lands, let's also ask who feels welcome in them.”

State Senator Angel Charley (D-30), a primary co-sponsor of the Clear Horizons Act, said the fight to protect public lands must also include a push for greater tribal sovereignty.

“Native people have always fought this battle to protect our land, water, and sacred places," Charley said. "When we protect and uplift tribal sovereignty, we protect us all.”

Shortly after the rally, the House Appropriations and Finance Committee tabled House Bill 271, effectively halting the bill’s progress in the session. The bill would have allotted $100 million for the creation and expansion of public lands. Ranking Member Rep. Jack Chatfield (R-67) expressed concern over the potential loss of tax revenue if large privately owned hunting ranches become public lands. The bill was introduced by Rep. Nathan Small (D-36) who also spoke at the rally and is the chair of the committee.