The Semilla Project brings youth to the Capitol to meet with legislators

More than 700 youth and community members from across the state convened at the State Capitol Thursday for Youth Power Day. Advocacy group The Semilla Project organized the event which featured a march to the capitol, a rally outside the Roundhouse and visits with legislators.

Youth leaders at the event advocated for the Outdoor Equity Fund, the Clear Horizons Act, data privacy protections and the Immigrant Safety Act which has been signed into law.

One of The Semilla Project's primary goals is getting kids outside, not just for recreation, but as a way to reconnect with the land. To that end, the group advocates for conservation and climate justice legislation. Berenice Estrada, the Semilla Project's Political Director, said it's important to for young people to be acquainted with the legislative process.

"The main goal is to bring youth together to the Capitol so they know that they belong here and that this is their house," Estrada told KSFR. "The legislators are here to listen to their issues and their necessities."

During the rally outside the capitol, everyone in attendance sounded right at home as they chanted, "Whose house? Our house!"

State Rep. Angelica Rubio (D-35) was one of the speakers at the rally and said that this type of organizing has a tangible effect on legislation.

"I want to tell you how hard it was to pass the Outdoor Equity Fund because people didn't believe in the idea and the vision," Rubio told the crowd. "And so I want to thank you all for organizing; without you all this program would have not made it to where it's at right now."

Rubio told KSFR that listening to youth and advocating for them is a vital part of her role as a legislator. She said that although the future of the state lies in the hands of today's youth, they often don't have a voice in the legislative process.

"For me, it's important to be able to share the work that we're doing and ensuring that they're a part of that process," Rubio said.

Rubio said that rallying with youth that have benefitted from legislation she's worked on, like the Outdoor Equity Fund, was a rewarding experience.