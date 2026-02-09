Weekend legislative roundup

State lawmakers have been busy throughout the first half of this 30-day legislative session and this weekend was no exception. Here's a look at some of the bills that moved ahead Friday and Saturday, and one that didn't.

Legislation that would curb illegal gun trafficking statewide and ban the sale of certain firearms passed the New Mexico Senate on Saturday, clearing the way for House consideration. A statement from the Governor's office said that New Mexico has some of the nation’s weakest gun dealer regulations, lacking a state-level requirement that vendors secure their inventory or track suspicious sales. Senate Bill 17 would also prohibit the sale of .50 caliber rifles and cartridges and machine guns.

House and Senate Republicans have condemned the bill, calling it an unconstitutional attack on law-abiding citizens that will hurt small businesses while failing to address violent crime. The legislators said in a statement that SB 17 will place heavy regulatory burdens on federally licensed firearm dealers, many of which are small businesses.

On Saturday, the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee passed a comprehensive tax package that consolidates six separate bills aimed at supporting New Mexico's healthcare system, fostering economic growth, and strengthening local industries.

The omnibus legislation is designed to address multiple economic priorities through targeted tax incentives and reforms. If it becomes law, the bill will create gross receipts tax deductions for affordable housing projects and health equipment. It will create a number of tax credits, including for physicians.

Two education bills, Senate Bill 29 and SB 37, both passed the House Government, Elections And Indian Affairs Committee on Saturday. SB 29 would require higher math standards for New Mexico Teachers. SB 37 is focused on increasing the quality of literacy instructional materials.

I'll have a deeper look at SB 29 Tuesday at 12:30.

The Senate Tax, Business and Transportation worked late into the night Saturday to pass Senate Bill 18, the Clear Horizons Act. The bill would codify New Mexico’s existing climate pollution reduction goals into law and provide state agencies with authority to measure, track, and guide progress over time.

Senate Republicans previously called the bill's mandate to reach zero emissions by 2050 "scientifically impossible."

Shortly after Friday's Public Lands Rally at the Roundhouse, the House Appropriations and Finance Committee tabled House Bill 271, effectively halting the bill’s progress in the session. The bill would have allotted 100 million dollars for the creation and expansion of public lands. Ranking Member Rep. Jack Chatfield (R-67) expressed concern over the potential loss of tax revenue if large privately owned hunting ranches become public lands. The bill was introduced by Rep. Nathan Small (D-36) who also spoke at the rally and is the chair of the committee.

