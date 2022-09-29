Search Query
Show Search
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
History
Jobs
© 2022
Menu
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KSFR
All Streams
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
History
Jobs
Sen. Mimi Stewart
Government
Ivey-Soto Steps Down As Rules Chair
Kevin Meerschaert
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto sent a letter to Senate Pro-Tem Mimi Stewart stepping down from his powerful Senate Rules Committee Chairmanship after Stewart asked him to do so in light of more sexual harassment claims against him.
Listen
•
1:27