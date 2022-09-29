© 2022
Government

Ivey-Soto Steps Down As Rules Chair

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM MDT
IMG_20220929_110445711.jpg
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM
The office of Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto is dark shortly after it was announced Thursday he had resigned his Rules Committee Chairmanship.

Embattled Albuquerque State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned his position as chair of the Senate Rules Committee.

In a letter dated Wednesday sent to Senate Pro-Tem Mimi Stewart, Ivey-Soto said that continuing in a leadership position has become a distraction that has overshadowed the needs of the people who elected him to serve.

He also stated he was concerned about the impact the accusations against him are having on the Senate as an institution. 

Stewart says she is relieved and thankful to Ivey-Soto to step down from Rules Chair as she requested. 

She says they will take their time in naming a replacement since they have several months to do so before the start of the session.

“That gives time to see who might be the best fit and to juggle the rest of the committees there will be some juggling to do,” she said. “I will be looking at that taking input from my colleagues and will try to adjust the committees.”         

While an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Ivey-Soto ended without any conclusions, more accusations have come to light. Stewart stripped Ivey-Soto of his chairmanship of the interim Finance Authority Committee last week and a vote was scheduled Thursday by Senate Democrats to remove him from the Rules Chairmanship.

With this resignation, Stewart says that vote and meeting has been canceled. 

Ivey-Soto had denied the allegations and stated he would not resign his Senate office and will continue to work for the people of his district. 

Tags
Government Sen. Daniel Ivey-SotoSen. Mimi StewartNM State Legislature
Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
