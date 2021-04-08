Search Query
Russia
Interviews
KSFR Speaks With Former Voice Of America Director Mark Pomar
Kevin Meerschaert
KSFR's Kevin Meerschaert speaks with the former USSR division director of Voice of America Mark Pomar abut his book Cold War Radio.
32:39