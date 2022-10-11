© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Interviews

KSFR Speaks With Former Voice Of America Director Mark Pomar

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 11, 2022 at 12:24 PM MDT
Kevin Meerschaert
KSFR-FM
KSFR's Kevin Meerschaert speaks with Mark Pomar, author of the book Cold War Radio in the offices of Global Santa Fe.

As the former assistant director of the Russian Service at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and director of the USSR Division at the Voice of America, Mark Pomar witnesses great changes in US-Soviet relations.

His new book, “Cold War Radio”, digs into the programming by the Voice of America and its role in the fall of the USSR.

 He was in Santa Fe on Monday to speak at the invitation of Global Santa Fe to talk about his book and current conditions in Russia and joined us ahead of his talk.

Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
