KSFR Speaks With Former Voice Of America Director Mark Pomar
As the former assistant director of the Russian Service at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and director of the USSR Division at the Voice of America, Mark Pomar witnesses great changes in US-Soviet relations.
His new book, “Cold War Radio”, digs into the programming by the Voice of America and its role in the fall of the USSR.
He was in Santa Fe on Monday to speak at the invitation of Global Santa Fe to talk about his book and current conditions in Russia and joined us ahead of his talk.