Search Query
Show Search
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
© 2022
Menu
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KSFR
All Streams
Home
Programs
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Program Schedule
Podcast
Propose A Program
Shows A-Z
Support Us
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
Donate Now
Donate a Vehicle
Transfer Securities
Volunteer
Underwriting
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
Contact Us
Staff
Governance
History
Jobs
New Mexico Fees and Justice Center
Government
Santa Fe Approves Drivers License Suspension Reform
Kevin Meerschaert
The Santa Fe Governing Body has approved a bill that would help prevent drivers from losing their license because they can't afford to pay a fine on time.
Listen
•
1:13