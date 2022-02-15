-
For many people, one of the rites of fall is getting the flu shot. According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the upcoming flu season…
-
As New Mexico hits its 9-month low in COVID-19 virus cases, more people are deciding to take that long-awaited vacation– which means airports are bracing…
-
We all have heard about the most recent coronavirus guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control– fully-vaccinated people are finally allowed to…
-
Health Practitioners and Community Activist Kathleen Dudley expresses the "other side"of the debate when it comes to wearing masks. In opposition to City…