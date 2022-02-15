-
The House Education Committee unanimously approved three bills on Monday to address New Mexico’s public teacher shortage. The committee approved changes…
-
New Mexico State University President John Floros announced Friday that he will be stepping down from his office, and Chancellor Dan Arvizu will become…
-
Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) announced their new plan for “Enhanced COVID Safe Practices” Monday, as students and staff return to classrooms after the…
-
Cuba schools superintendent Karen Sanchez-Griego says her students can’t wait any longer for quality internet access. It was this need that led the school…
-
The University of New Mexico’s graduate student’s union effort took a huge step forward on Friday, after the State of New Mexico Public Employee Labor…
-
Jobs that once required a few months of training and a menagerie of sturdy tools now often need workers who can operate a 3D printer or fix a robot.KSFR's…
-
CD1 Libertarian candidate Chris Manning discusses his ideas on reforming New Mexico’s healthcare and education systems and how he would tackle immigration…