A delightful conversation with lifelong artist and internationally-known art teacher Michael Long. Michael’s color-filled and surprisingly relaxing creativity has crossed over to writing and designing a slim, beautiful volume describing his gentle and fun approach to art called The Fearless Creator: Art Without Limits. His book is a testament to his belief that “creativity is a path to truth, connection, and personal liberation.” Could it also be yours? Listen and perhaps be inspired to pick up a brush or crayons or even sign up for one of his seven classes at Santa Fe Community College. michaelongartist.com