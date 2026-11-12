11/12/2026 with Bettye Kearse

Our weekly focus on the joy of books, reading and writing wouldn’t be complete without addressing the challenges to literacy in our state. Author Bettye Kearse brings together gifted authors to support Reading Quest by offering A Day with Santa Fe Authors as a critical and enjoyable fundraiser supporting children each November. This year’s distinguished participants are Carlene O'Connor, Deborah Jackson Taffa, Carol Moldaw, Margaret Randall, Dr. LaNysha Adams and Hakim Bellamy. You can join them in a relaxed and creative setting on Sunday, November 15th for a full day or a half day. Full details and registration at adaywithsantafeauthors.com