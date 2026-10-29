10/29/2026 with John Brandi

Mining for diamonds just became far more accessible and environmentally clean with the presence of one of New Mexico’s most gifted, lifelong poets and artists, John Brandi, in the studio. His 27th collection, The Diamond Other: Mountain Poems, celebrates decades of John’s observations of the raw and rare diamond beauty of mountain peaks, treacherous trails and color-filled verdant valleys around the world and close to home. You can meet and view his beautiful paintings at his reading at Collected Works Bookstore on Thursday, November 12 at 6:00 pm. His art will be available to view all through November.