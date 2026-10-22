10/22/2026 with Priyanka Kumar
You may feel deeply nourished and relaxed after listening to renowned naturalist, Priyanka Kumar, discuss her newest book, The Grassland Queen: An Avian Love Story in The American Plains. If you can’t easily reach wetlands, a shoreline or our magnificent vast prairies, simply sit peacefully with The Grassland Queen and let your spirits soar with Priyanka, her family, and the long-billed curlew and her nestlings. And you can also meet Priyanka at Collected Works Bookstore on Thursday, November 5th at 6:00 pm.
Visit priyankakumar.com for more info.