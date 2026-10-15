10/15/2026 with Aziz Abu Sarah and Tomorrow’s Women

How did they turn their respective grief and rage into close friendship and a passion to bring realistic lasting peace to the Middle East? Joined in the studio by Jewish Israeli leader Danielle Cumpton who brings Congressional delegations to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. By Malak Falah, Palestinian from East Jerusalem facilitating collaboration and peace-building projects. And with Holly Morris, Executive Director of Tomorrows’ Women now in its 23rd year bringing together young women from the Middle East tomorrowswomen.org