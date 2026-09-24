09/24/2026 with Dr. Thomas E. Chavez

An honor today to talk with renowned historian, Dr. Thomas E. Chavez. Former long-time Director of The Palace of The Governors and The National Hispanic Cultural Center, Dr. Chavez discusses his 14th book, A Soliloquy of Some Disconnected Tales. The slim, pocket-size “Soliloquy” reveals intimate insights into the author’s own fascinating life from boyhood to becoming an elder contemplating the not-so-far horizon we call death, though not at all gloomily. Thomas Chavez will read at Santa Fe Public Library on Washington Ave., Friday, October 2nd at 4:00. Don’t miss your chance to meet one of New Mexico’s living legends. Published by Casa Urraca Press.