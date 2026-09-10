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The Last Word

09/10/2026 with Barbara Rockman

Published September 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Night said - Cover
Night said - Cover

A return visit by beloved award-winning Santa Fe poet and long-time teacher of poetry, Barbara Rockman.

Here with her most personal and pertinent collection yet, “Night said,” she explores the yearning to know her roots and ancestral wisdom. Together, we recognize how the uncertainties and destructiveness of our current times guide us to rediscover ancient yet familiar traditions and restore the kernels of goodness and comfort for inspiration now. Barbara will be reading at Collected Works on Tuesday, September 15 at 6:00 pm. “Night said” published by UNM Press.

The Last Word