08/20/2026 with Anna Sochocky

Now in its thirty-third year, New Mexico Book Association supports and brings together, “Dedicated people whose lives and livelihoods involve producing books and providing them to the public.” If you’re an avid reader that means you! If you’re a published author or simply enjoy writing with a dream to be published one day, that means you! Designers, publishers, and booksellers highly value the services and professional and personal connections that NMBA offer. So, you’ll enjoy listening to NMBA President, Anna Sochocky today with news of their Annual Summer Gala that this year celebrates with special guest US Poet Laureate, Arthur Sze. The Gala takes place on Friday, August, 28 beginning at 5:30, hosted at Las Campanas Clubhouse with delicious “heavy” hors d’oeuvres catered by their master chefs amid restful music from renowned cellist Chase Morrison, as awards and accolades are handed out All the details at nmbookassociation.org