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The Last Word

08/13/2026 with Demetria Martinez & Zach Hively

Published August 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
A Year of NM Poetry front cover
A Year of New Mexico Poetry: an anthology from Casa Urraca Press — Casa Urraca Press
A Year of NM Poetry front cover

Poet and lifelong activist Demetria Martinez and author, publisher and good-natured humorist Zach Hively return to the KSFR studio for a big celebration.

On Saturday, August 15, the wonderful anthology, A Year of New Mexico Poetry launches with 190 local poets side-by-side between its covers: Career poets, Poet Laureates, and debut poets raise their voices in companionable chorus, generosity of spirit and inspiration. Demetria Martinez, one of the contributors, will be reading at the book launch with Carol Moldaw, and very proud Casa Urraca publisher Zach Hively who published, compiled and edited the anthology with Amaris Feland Ketcham. Santa Fe Public Library, Southside, on Jaguar Dr. August 15th at 4:00 pm Casa Urraca Press

The Last Word