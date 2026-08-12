08/13/2026 with Demetria Martinez & Zach Hively

On Saturday, August 15, the wonderful anthology, A Year of New Mexico Poetry launches with 190 local poets side-by-side between its covers: Career poets, Poet Laureates, and debut poets raise their voices in companionable chorus, generosity of spirit and inspiration. Demetria Martinez, one of the contributors, will be reading at the book launch with Carol Moldaw, and very proud Casa Urraca publisher Zach Hively who published, compiled and edited the anthology with Amaris Feland Ketcham. Santa Fe Public Library, Southside, on Jaguar Dr. August 15th at 4:00 pm Casa Urraca Press