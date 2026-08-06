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The Last Word

08/06/2026 with Emily Hyland

Published August 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT

In today's episode Emily Hyland takes us on an intimate, poignant journey through poetry and prose in her new book, My Wise Little Ghost. Created as a dialog between herself and her unborn baby girl, Daisy. We experience loss and grief and one of the hardest choices Emily, and women around the world, need to make—never, ever, lightly. Co-owner of Santa Fe’s Yoga Source, Emily teaches movement and poetry retreats and will be one of the featured poets at CCA’s Community Reading Series on Friday, September 25th. More at emilyhyland.com

The Last Word