07/30/2026 with Deborah Santana

An inspiring interview with author, filmmaker, philanthropist and advocate for women’s empowerment, Deborah Santana. Her memoir, Loving The Fire: Choosing Me, Finding Freedom details the challenging path she took to find her soul’s purpose and true identity during her 34-year marriage and especially after divorcing her famous husband, musician Carlos Santana. Far from being a celebrity “tell all” book, Loving The Fire is a book about family and “tells all” about Deborah’s own fears and resilience. Join her in conversation with our own Mirabai Starr at The Ark Bookstore on Friday, August 14 at 6:00 pm. deborahsantana.com