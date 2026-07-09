07/09/2026 with Christopher Murphy

Do you experience synchronicities, take a last-minute chance or change your mind for the better (or worse)? Then Christopher Murphy’s memoir, Close Calling: An Unplanned Life is a book you will relish and nod along with. Funny, true and a bit naughty, filled with his life of adventurous derring-do’s and plenty of derring-don’ts, Christopher is way beyond the veritable cat with nine lives, Yachtsman, pilot, humorist, musician, talented woodworker, author, master blunderer! Listen, read and enjoy. Available from our lovely local bookstores. closecalling.com