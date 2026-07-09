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The Last Word

07/09/2026 with Christopher Murphy

Published July 9, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT

Do you experience synchronicities, take a last-minute chance or change your mind for the better (or worse)? Then Christopher Murphy’s memoir, Close Calling: An Unplanned Life is a book you will relish and nod along with. Funny, true and a bit naughty, filled with his life of adventurous derring-do’s and plenty of derring-don’ts, Christopher is way beyond the veritable cat with nine lives, Yachtsman, pilot, humorist, musician, talented woodworker, author, master blunderer! Listen, read and enjoy. Available from our lovely local bookstores. closecalling.com

The Last Word