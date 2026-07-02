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The Last Word

07/02/2026 with Elaine Pinkerton Coleman

Published July 2, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Santa Fe On Foot: Walking America’s Favorite City by Elaine Pinkerton
elainepinkerton.wordpress.com
Santa Fe On Foot: Walking America’s Favorite City by Elaine Pinkerton

Today, we celebrate the 40th Anniversary edition of Santa Fe on Foot: Walking America’s Favorite City with locally-beloved author, Elaine Pinkerton Coleman.

Now in its brand new fifth edition, Santa Fe on Foot has been diligently updated to include newer neighborhoods and near-town trails. The lovely, original illustrations, hand-drawn maps and unexpected historical details still delight readers. You can pick up the beautiful new edition in our local bookstores and many museums, even in a specialty shoe store for runners and walkers. The perfect book for your flood of summer guests, and for all of us who want to re-discover our enchanted City Different at a slower pace. elainepinkerton.wordpress.com

The Last Word