07/02/2026 with Elaine Pinkerton Coleman

Now in its brand new fifth edition, Santa Fe on Foot has been diligently updated to include newer neighborhoods and near-town trails. The lovely, original illustrations, hand-drawn maps and unexpected historical details still delight readers. You can pick up the beautiful new edition in our local bookstores and many museums, even in a specialty shoe store for runners and walkers. The perfect book for your flood of summer guests, and for all of us who want to re-discover our enchanted City Different at a slower pace. elainepinkerton.wordpress.com