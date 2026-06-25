06/25/26 with Arthur Sze and Kareem James Abu-Zeid
Published June 25, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
An honor to be with the twenty-fifth Poet Laureate of the United States, Arthur Sze, to discuss his extraordinary signature project as Poet Laureate, Transient Worlds: On Translating Poetry. A beautiful and concise volume that celebrates the language of poetry from ancient to modern times around the globe. Arthur is joined by gifted writer and translator, Kareem James Abu-Zeid who will be one of six other poets reading translations of work by some of the most revered poets. The celebration of Transient Worlds will take place at Collected Works at 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 30th. More at coppercanyonpress.org