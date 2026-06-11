06/11/2026 with Jane Buyers

Twenty-five years ago, Jane Buyers held a critical banking position with J.P. Morgan Chase in Lower Manhattan and witnessed the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center. Her intimate and gripping memoir, Eight Septembers: A Woman on Wall Street from 9/11 to Lehman, chronicles not only that day’s events but how she and her team-all in shock-helped to secure the worldwide banking system in the subsequent weeks and months. Seven years later, she rode the wave of the banking collapse leading to the biggest recession since the 1930s. A must listen show to understand and honor those who gave their lives and risked their livelihoods in the early part of the new century. janebuyers.com