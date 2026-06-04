06/04/2026 with don Miguel Ruiz Jr.

Is there really a difference between actual physical fear and everyday irrational fears? Our body may not recognize any difference and prepares to defend itself in the same ways. So surmises Toltec Nagual, don Miguel Ruiz Jr. in his new book The Poisoned Arrow: A Toltec Guide to Overcoming Fear, a small and very readable guide largely based on his own personal experiences and those of his beloved family. don Miguel Jr. will be speaking in Albuquerque at the Unity Spiritual Center, 9800 Candelaria NE at 7:00 pm on Friday, June 12. miguelruizjr.com