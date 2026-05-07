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The Last Word

05/07/2026 with Stacia Raymond

Published May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT

A gorgeous show today exploring the life and music of the brilliant Henry Mancini. Santa Fe author Stacia Raymond takes us on a journey with The Pink Panther, Peter Gunn and gracefully along Moon River in her delicious biography, Grace Notes, a novel based on the life of Henry Mancini.

Known as Hank to all his many friends, he was a many-layered man not just of rare musical talent but of integrity, humbleness and kindness. Explore mentorisproject.org for Grace Notes and learn how our society has been influenced by many gifted Italian women and men.

The Last Word