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The Last Word

04/29/2026 with Andrew Guthrie Ferguson

Published April 30, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Your Data Will Be Used Against You - Cover
Your Data Will Be Used Against You - Cover

Pay close attention listeners because Your Data Will Be Used Against You. That’s the alarming title of George Washington University Law School Professor Andrew Guthrie Ferguson’s extremely timely new book.

With the subtitle, Policing in The Age of Self-Surveillance, we explore the growing dangers and opportunities, rights (and wrongs) in this age of personal devices that we enjoy to track our lives and habits. Not just the GPS in our vehicles and on smart phones that may place us at the scene of a crime, but what about your Ring Doorbell, that FitBit on your wrist, etc. etc. can they be used as evidence against us. Or for us? And why isn't Congress enacting stronger legislation to protect our rights as citizens? Meet Andrew in person and bring your own questions to Collected Works at 6:00 pm on Monday, May 11.

The Last Word