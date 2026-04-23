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The Last Word

04/23/2026 with Hafeez Lakhani

Published April 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Abundance - Cover
hafeezlakhani.com
Abundance - Cover

Make sure you have some tasty food to look forward to when you listen to today’s interview with noted author Hafeez Lakhani.

His new novel, Abundance, is in many ways an honoring of all the hard-working immigrant families who form the backbone of our cities and towns and contribute to our rich cultural milieu with their traditions, beliefs, music and food. A multi-layered story for our time written with sensitivity by the author, originally from Hyderabad, India. Hafeez Lakhani will be speaking at Collected Works at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 29 and at our main library at 2:00 pm on June 6. More at hafeezlakhani.com

The Last Word