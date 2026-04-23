04/23/2026 with Hafeez Lakhani

His new novel, Abundance, is in many ways an honoring of all the hard-working immigrant families who form the backbone of our cities and towns and contribute to our rich cultural milieu with their traditions, beliefs, music and food. A multi-layered story for our time written with sensitivity by the author, originally from Hyderabad, India. Hafeez Lakhani will be speaking at Collected Works at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 29 and at our main library at 2:00 pm on June 6. More at hafeezlakhani.com