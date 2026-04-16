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The Last Word

04/16/2026 with Donald Levering

Published April 16, 2026 at 10:32 AM MDT
donaldlevering.com
Donald Levering

Fascinating conversation with multi-award-winning poet Donald Levering ahead of the multi-media production of Man-Moth & The Gospel of Possibility.

Collaborating with artist Barbara Mehlman, musicians Gary Barton and Joe West, Donald Levering and a creative team plan to intrigue, astonish and entertain by presenting the Man-Moth poems in their unique, “prespeak-swapout-repeat-doubledown” style. For today’s listeners, Donald reads simply and evocatively in his own clear voice from his Man-Moth Chapbook. For the full singular experience Man-Moth presents three shows at Teatro Paraguas, Friday and Saturday May 1st and 2nd at 7:30 and a Sunday matinee May 3rd at 2:00. Seats are limited and are available at https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org/ And more of Donald Levering’s excellent body of work at donaldlevering.com

The Last Word