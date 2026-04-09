04/09/2026 with Wayne Lee

Honoring National Poetry Month beginning with Santa Fe's own Wayne Lee making a return appearance to the KSFR studios. Wayne has been writing his entire adult life and includes a piece from 1972 in his evocative new collection, Beautiful Foolishness. Listen deeply as his voice resonates, conjuring images of nature, animals, and of daily life's treasured moments, perceived through his sensitive eyes, poetic heart and soul. Wayne Lee will be speaking at Chatter North at the CCA in Santa Fe, this Saturday, April 12, at 10:30 a.m. and the same time the next morning at "Chatter Sunday" at 912 3rd. St. NW, Albuquerque. wayneleepoet.com