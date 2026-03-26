03/26/2026 with Jack Ratliff

Hold on tight listeners because today I'm joined by Jack Ratliff with his debut memoir Riding The White Bull: The Making of A Navy SEAL. What kind of bravado possessed a young man to take on several of the most dangerous occupations in the world from riding the rodeo circuit, battling wildfires and training with the US Navy’s Underwater Demolition Team to become a Navy SEAL? You’ll be fascinated by Jack’s stories and his insights about facing fear, respecting leadership and the surprising humor which lightened his life and makes his book so readable. Meet Jack Ratliff at Collected Works Bookstore at 4:30 on Sunday, March 29.