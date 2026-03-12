© 2026
Is your family using New Mexico’s universal child-care program? Or trying to find a slot? KSFR wants to hear from parents about how the system is working — or not working — for your family. You can email news@ksfr.org or call 505.428.1832 to share your story.
The Last Word

03/11/2026 with Annie Bloom

Published March 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM MDT
Buffalo Dreamer - Annie Bloom
blackflowerpublishing.com
Buffalo Dreamer - Annie Bloom

In the midst of today’s terror and turmoil these 23 minutes with Annie Bloom may help you breathe a little easier as you drop deeply into stillness. Annie, who has been a wilderness guide for 35 years, tells some of her stories in Buffalo Dreamer: A Lifetime of Wilderness Vigils. How do we face our fears alone in the wilderness at night—without our cell phones? How can being immersed in the natural world offer profound healing and could you prepare for a vision quest that may forever transform your life?

Find Annie Bloom at buffalodreaminglodge.com and her beautiful book Buffalo Dreamer at blackflowerpublishing.com

