03/05/2026 with Terry Tempest Williams

“Stronger than hope,” is one way that the incisive and yet gentle writing of NYT best-selling author Terry Tempest Williams has been described. So I am honored to interview Terry to drop deeper with her into the natural world discussing The Glorians: Visitations from the Holy Ordinary. Her storytelling reveals how we can recognize our own “Glorians” in our everyday lives and why that recognition is needed now more than ever. They’re not alien nor hidden, we may just not have noticed them in quite the same way before, and once we do we cannot miss them. Meet Terry Tempest Williams at Collected Works on Monday, March 9th at 6:00 pm.